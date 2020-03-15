Coronavirus: Isobel Mair School in Newton Mearns is closed

Newton Mearns-based Isobel Mair School and Nursery will be closed tomorrow (Monday, March 16) following a coronavirus case being linked to the school.

East Renfrewshire Council says the closure is a precautionary measure, and that the school will reopen as soon as possible.

The school is currently contacting staff and parents to inform them of the decision.

The individual with coronavirus is self-isolating at home and is giving no cause for concern.

The Council has also said that Class Yell and Unst pupils and staff who attend Woodfarm High can go to school as normal.