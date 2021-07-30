Bookbug sessions return to East Renfrewshire libraries

Bookbug is back for in-person sessions next week

Clarkston Library's first class will be hosted on Tuesday, August 3, at 9.30am, Giffnock Library's will take place on Wednesday, August 4, at 1.45pm and Mearns Library's session is scheduled for 9.30am on Thursday, August 5, with these first sessions already sold out.

Barrhead Foundry Library sessions will start the following week, on Wednesday, August 11, at 1.30pm.

Scott Simpson, head of Library and Information Services, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming children and their grown ups back to our libraries for Bookbug. The sessions are full of fun for children and promote positive interactions, relationships and emotional development.

"We hosted a couple of pilot sessions at our libraries recently and it was fantastic to see some babies coming along for the first time and children returning to join in with their favourite songs. Our Bookbug sessions will continue on a weekly basis and we also hope to add more in the coming weeks."

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure continued to host Bookbug sessions online during lockdown, as well as offering click and collect services in line with Scottish Government guidance.

The Trust welcomed customers back to its libraries for book browsing, computer access and click and collect services in June.

Bookbug places at sessions are limited in line with Scottish Government guidelines and must be reserved by calling the library directly on Friday mornings from 10am the week before the session dates.

Clarkston Library: 0141 577 4972

Giffnock Library 0141 577 4976

Mearns Library 0141 577 4979