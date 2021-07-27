Team at Darnley development in the running for national award

The Sycamore Park site team (l-r) Steven Young, David Lees, Mark Johnston, Andrew Prickett, Kevin Rees

The Sycamore Park development is one of 31 across England, Scotland and Wales shortlisted in the Persimmon Homes Construction Excellence Awards launched this year.

Chris Logan, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “We want to celebrate the people who take personal ownership of their work, taking genuine pride in the homes they hand over to our valued customers.

“Sycamore Park site manager Andrew Prickett, assistant site manager, Mark Johnston and the independent quality controller Stephen Young are committed to delivering on quality and care.”

The £20 million development is located in the Glasgow suburb of Darnley and will deliver 140 new homes at the 12.35-acre site on Leggaston Avenue just half a mile outside Glasgow City Centre.

Group construction director Andrew Fuller said: “Over the past two years Persimmon has undergone a comprehensive review of operations, resulting in the introduction of ‘The Persimmon Way’ – a national framework for construction and customer care quality which is transforming the business.

“These awards will identify those site teams that have embraced The Persimmon Way and demonstrated initiative and outstanding management skills, encouraging everyone involved on their development to excel.”