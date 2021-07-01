Specsavers ensures Newton Mearns youngsters are visible

Some of the 1st Mearns Rainbows show off their new high-vis vests

Specsavers presented the vests to the 1st Mearns Rainbows, which meets at Newton Mearns Parish Church, to help children stay visible when out and about with the club.

Store director Emma Robb said: “Helping to increase the safety of local children is so important and we’re pleased that we have been able to donate the vests to benefit members of the Rainbows group.

“Road safety is such an important topic and one that isn’t just applicable in the darker months. Even as we enter the summer, it is vital children can be spotted easily by drivers.”

Nadene Morin, unit administrator of 1st Mearns Rainbows, added: “We are delighted with the vest donation from Specsavers. They’ll definitely come in handy for educational trips throughout the year.”