Shawlands courtyard application approved

Domenico Crolla owns Oro

Restaurant boss Domenico Crolla’s bid to transform a courtyard between Kilmarnock Road and Deanston Drive has been approved this morning.

Mr Crolla, who owns Oro, has plans for a mix of businesses on the site, including a restaurant, café and shops.

The courtyard will be known as ‘Deanston Village’, the plans reveal.

A hair salon at 75 Kilmarnock Road will be demolished so gates into the courtyard can be installed.

The applicant has described the courtyard as a “more adult version of Ashton Lane” and predicted a “boom” in Shawlands.

“I think we are proposing something that’s great for the community,” he said.

Mr Crolla’s application was submitted back in 2017 and a council officer said the delay in making a decision had been due to “major issues” with the drainage strategy.

She said the details had now been submitted and “cleared by our flood risk team”.

Originally, the design was “totally unacceptable”, the officer added, but it is now “much more traditional Scottish architecture”, which complements the lanes around Shawlands.

The officer said: “Environmentally and architecturally, it’s really improving the area.

“It’s part of the Shawlands café/restaurant quarter, which is identified in the Shawlands town centre action plan. It will really enhance the vibrancy.”

Around 40 objections to the application were submitted.

Bailie Josephine Docherty said she was “very concerned” about access to the lane from Deanston Drive “where already you can have a queue of five or six cars to pass another car”.

The council officer said it was an existing access point and all car parking spaces had been removed from the proposal, so there would be no extra traffic.

Councillor Ken Andrew raised concerns over the impact of noise on residents. He said it would be “quite noisy” when people leave the restaurant.

“My own personal experience of the lanes in the West End would suggest that’s the case.”

The council officer said there will be no external seating, adding: “We probably wouldn’t be approving any if they came back with an application for that because of the potential for noise.”