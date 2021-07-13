ScottishPower pledges to be a ‘Climate City Champion’

ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson pledges support for the Sustainable Glasgow Green Recovery Hub charter with Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken

ScottishPower is one of the largest employers in Glasgow and was the first integrated utility company in the UK to only generate 100 per cent green electricity.

It owns and operates Whitelee Windfarm near Eaglesham which produces enough renewable electricity to meet the annual electricity demands of around 350,000 homes.

By signing up to the Sustainable Glasgow Green Recovery Hub charter, it is committing to effect significant and demonstrable change in business practices resulting in an accelerated reduction in climate emission, supporting the city council’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “As we work to reduce carbon emissions and achieve Net Zero targets, companies like ours have a responsibility to lead by example and show how we’re making the transition to a cleaner and greener future a reality.

“Back in 2019, we pledged alongside the council to transform Glasgow into the UK’s first net zero city. Signing up to become a Climate City Champion is the latest step on our journey to tackle the climate emergency, reduce our own emissions and show how to become a more sustainable business.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken joined Mr Anderson for the signing which took place at the City Chambers.

She added: “I am delighted to sign the Sustainable Glasgow Charter on behalf of Glasgow City Council. As a signatory, we are fully committed to achieving the ambition set out in the charter.

“Glasgow City Council has developed policies and plans, such as Glasgow’s Climate Plan and the Circular Economy Routemap, to ensure that we are in the best position to play our part in contributing to the collective effort to make Glasgow a Net Zero Carbon city by 2030.

“This charter underpins those efforts, and I would encourage businesses from across Glasgow to sign up to help support the cities climate ambitions.