Road to close for 14 weeks for pipe installation work

Work will start next week

A section of Corkerhill Road will be closed from its junction with Mosspark Boulevard to its junction with Mosspark Drive from July 6 for 14 weeks.

A spokesperson said: “The road closure will start during the school holidays, which should help minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

A diversion route will be in place via Paisley Road West and Mosspark Drive. Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services and footpaths will remain open.

The spokesperson added: “The road closure will enable us to carry out important work to install sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes.