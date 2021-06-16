Proposal for funding bid to breathe new life into Pollok Park stables

The project would “revitalise” the park’s dilapidated A-listed stables and old courtyard

Councillors will be asked to approve submitting a bid to the UK Government’s levelling up fund when they meet tomorrow (Thursday).

The project would “revitalise” the park’s dilapidated A-listed stables and old courtyard, a council report reveals.

The levelling up fund was announced by the UK Government in March, alongside the community renewal fund and a community ownership fund.

Applications to the two funds must be submitted by June 18.

Glasgow can submit seven bids – one for each of the city’s constituencies – to the levelling up fund, with a max value of £20m per bid.

It has been designed to cover transport projects, town and city centre regeneration and maintaining or expanding cultural and heritage assets.

The stables project is “sufficiently well developed to proceed to application”.

There will be two more calls for applications for the levelling up fund, with the second planned for autumn.

Three projects in the Glasgow Central constituency had been suggested for the first funding call, but, as it is one bid per constituency, they will now be assessed ahead of the two future rounds.

The proposals are: the next phase of the Bridgeton Civic Hub, including four-storey offices; improving pedestrian and cycle links to the SEC; a technology and innovation zone at the University of Strathclyde.