Project aims to help refugees and asylum seekers living in the southside with their dental care

Project Smile launches from July 5-9

Dental Surgery Limited in Govanhill and Eglinton Dental Care in Pollokshields invite members of their communities to visit from July 5-9.

Project Smile aims to inform people of what dental care they are entitled to, and ensure children continue learning about the importance of oral hygence during the school holidays.

A Dental Scotland spokesperson said: “The schools may be closed for the summer but we want to keep educating on the importance of oral hygiene

"Every child from every background is entitled to free dental care, so bring the kids along to chat to one of our dentists and ask any questions they may have.

"Refugees and asylum seekers are particularly welcome to come along and we can help explain what is available to them in Scotland.“