Plans for vacant Pollokshields site

An artist's impression of how Southside 57 will look

Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council to regenerate a brownfield site at 55-57 Maxwell Road.

Known as Southside 57, the ‘social hub’ would have drive through food outlets, a pedestrian food parade, snooker and pool tables, an indoor food court and shisha deck, the proposal reveals.

Asif Nasair, of Sama Enterprise Ltd, has submitted the application for the former home of the Caledonian Railway Engineers department.

The plans state: “These proposals seek to regenerate this site area into a vibrant community asset within the culture of Glasgow’s South Side.”

Eight food venues would be housed in old shipping containers, with access for vehicles and pedestrians. The food parade, partially vehicle free, would have outdoor seating. No alcohol would be sold on the site.

The venue seeks “to become a welcome component of the local community and have minimal impact on the immediate surroundings”.

A snooker hall would have 15 tables and there would be a separate social hub, with eight to 10 pool tables.

There would be an indoor food court, with private seating, and an outdoor shisha deck, sheltered from wind and rain but allowing suitable ventilation.

“The incorporation of shisha use has formed an essential component of the project brief from the outset,” the application states.