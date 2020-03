Plans for a new wine bar in Giffnock have been submitted to East Renfrewshire Council.

A planning application is seeking permission to change the use of the Turkish Barbers premises at 204 Fenwick Road from a retail unit to a wine bar.

The plans – submitted by applicant Piero Sarti – include outdoor seating area to front, alterations to shopfront to include the installation of retractable awning, light fittings and painting.