Pizza chain kicks off rapid expansion in Clarkston

Fireaway has plenty of choice on the menu

The Eaglesham Road branch was first of 25 to open in 25 weeks as the company undergoes a massive expansion.

Founder Mario Aleppo set out to create an unrivaled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

The Fireaway menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price, including Nutella.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”