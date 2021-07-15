New apartments made available at Thornliebank development

The Storey Grove development

In total 48 apartments are being built on Burnfield Road, which already features a collection of three and four bedroom houses.

Just released are the two bedroom E and F apartment types, costing £154,995 and £159,995 respectively, featuring a kitchen, dining and living area, a master bedroom with ensuite, a further bedroom and bathroom, plus a balcony.

The apartments are set within landscaped gardens with allocated resident and visitor parking spaces.

Pauline Coates, sales director for Bellway Homes (Scotland West) Ltd, said: “We are delighted to add apartments to the mix of homes available at this lovely development in Glasgow.

“We have had loads of enquiries from local people asking when the apartments will be available so we are thrilled now to have the green light to release them for sale.”