Manorview hotel group closes all its venues amid coronavirus crisis

Manorview Hotel group has closed it’s hotels - including The Busby Hotel and The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock (currently closed for refurbishment) – until further notice.

It comes admit the coronavirus outbreak, and although not advised to suspend the business, the group has decided to take this action to try to remove some of the uncertainty that surrounds the business.

No member of staff will be made redundant, and the whole workforce will continue to receive 50 per cent of their average weekly gross earnings until further notice.

While venues and normal trading business will be closed, an administrative team will be in operation, and safety and security will be maintained on all properties.

Manorview Hotel Group has also reached out to the NHS to offer bedrooms as a resource where needed.

In a statement the group said: “We are taking this action to look after the health and safety of others, while also looking ahead to the sustainability of our business and ways to support our team and our commitment to not making any redundancies.

“We believe it is the right thing to do, to protect our teams and customers, to look ahead to the future, and hopefully we can all come back from this stronger.

We regret we are having to make this decision, but the safety and welfare of people is paramount.

We are living in unprecedented times.

“As a business, as a team, and as individuals, we are all concerned about the health and safety of others.

We hope you, your family and friends, are all safe and well at this moment in time, and continue to keep well, as we all work together to get through this worrying time.

In the meantime, we would like to thank you all for your valued and very much appreciated support and loyalty.

“We hope we will see you all again very soon.”