Late opening granted to Pollokshields shop owner

A Pollokshields shop owner has been granted permission to open late during Ramadan after reassuring councillors he takes action to deal with anti-social behaviour near his property.

The owner of Day Today Express on Kenmure Street submitted a bid for a late hours licence to Glasgow City Council to open until 3am.

His application led to objections from nearby residents and councillors Jon Molyneux and David Meikle.

Mr Molyneux said Police Scotland were aware of anti-social behaviour in the area and a shop open until 3am would give people a reason to gather there.

However, the shop owner told licensing chiefs he only wanted to open late during Ramadan, offering to sign a letter promising he wouldn’t open until 3am.

Mr Molyneux’s original objection had been based on the 3am closing time, which he said “would be inappropriate for a fundamentally residential area”.

He added, although there was no suggestion anti-social behaviour related to this shop, that corner of the street was known to police, with reports of drug dealing and residents being intimidated.

Other objectors also complained about speeding cars and loud noises late at night.

Committee chairman Alex Wilson said it was “fair to say” a lot of the complaints “can’t really be attributed to the actual premises themselves”.

And the applicant told councillors he told anyone gathering outside the shop to move away.

“It’s intimidating to customers,” he said. “I’m just trying to give a proper service. If you want I can sign a letter and guarantee I’ll not open to 3am.”

He said he had also installed CCTV at his premises and added he wanted to open late during Ramadan so people could use his shop after prayers, when other places were closed.

“That one month I will be opening until 1am,” he added.

Councillors decided to grant the late hours licence until 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday for 11 months of the year.

They ruled that the shop could open until 1am during the month of Ramadan.