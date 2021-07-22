Glasgow salon roars to victory
The Glasgow team from ROAR Hair and Beauty enjoyed success at the Salon Business Awards 2021 in London.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:06 pm
Joanne Charlton, publishing editor of Salon Business, named ROAR, which has salons in Giffnock and Strathbungo, as the winners of Best Colour Salon.
Owner Brian ‘Leo’ McCallum was honoured to have won this prestigious award.
He said: “This means so much to us, as a salon we are obsessed with and known for our colour, and it is an honour for this to have been recognised at these brilliant awards.”