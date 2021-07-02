Glasgow line is the star of new train sim game

Players can take control of a Class 314 around Glasgow and East Renfrewshire

In Train Sim World 2: Cathcart Circle Line players can take control of the many different services on the route.

Scotrail’s Class 314 train shuttles between Glasgow, Newton and Neilston including the Shields depot and Neilston turnback siding as it links the city’s suburbs to Glasgow Central station.

The creators, Kent-based Dovetail Games, enlisted the help of veteran ScotRail driver trainer, Ian Gilfillan, to talk about his experience on the first Scottish route for players of the game.

Ian joined the railway as a trainee in 1985 at Eastfield depot, qualified as a highly skilled driver and is now a driver trainer. His experience of the Cathcart Circle line was invaluable with vivid memories of what driving on the route was really like.Ian said: “The acceleration was exceptional and, overall, the 314s were particularly good to drive.

“They were prone to rain and loud whistles and drafts at high speeds coming in through the gangway door, but if you shut the wee door next to you, you would get quite cosy with the heaters on, and you didn’t notice all the bad points.

“The simulation looks fantastic and really realistic. I’m particularly impressed with the cabin detail and the fact that the Class 314 even has a dirty front end, which they normally had!”

On December 14, 2019, the final scheduled passenger service by a Class 314 ran between Paisley Canal Street and Glasgow Central.

A farewell tour was held by ScotRail later that month with two 314s operating a special service around the network, running to Ayr, Carstairs, Cumbernauld and Helensburgh.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: "Seeing the Cathcart Circle Line come to life in Train Sim World 2 has been an incredible experience.

“We can't wait to see what players think as they take a virtual tour around our scenic route on the classic Class 314 which has been preserved here for all to enjoy."

Mike Richardson, marketing director at Dovetail Games, said: “The reaction when we announced our first Scottish route has been fantastic.