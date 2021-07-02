Glasgow construction projects give boost to engineering consultancy

Will Rudd Davidson has been involved in a £22m project in St Andrews Drive

These include the provision of civil and structural engineering support on a £22m project at St Andrews Drive in Pollokshields where the team designed the structure’s drainage, SuDS, roads and hardstanding, and below-ground utilities.

In an ambitious residential project to build 195 flats on Minerva Street in the Finnieston area, the Will Rudd Davidson Glasgow team provided vital civil and structural engineering assessments and design to RIBA stages 2 and 3.

It also undertook underground tunnel surveys at Kelvinhaugh, assessing flood risk and drainage, to develop a winning strategy to achieve planning permission.

Having achieved prestigious CARE accreditation in conservation, the firm was chosen to assist with the transformation of existing buildings on George Street into student accommodation.

The George Street project involves the retention, restoration and re-use of the listed buildings, blending character with new build elements to allow for a mix of complementary uses, such as a hotel, café, and gallery. Due to this scale and complexity, it is considered to be one of the most significant developments currently underway in Scotland.

Managing director MJ O’Shaughnessy said: “The first quarter has been incredibly strong for Will Rudd Davidson, reflecting the continued achievements of our team in Glasgow.

"The recent completion of four early years projects for East Dunbartonshire Council, along with the current work on three large residential projects in the city, is contributing to our firm having a very positive first half of the year.

“The team is also working on a wide range of projects across the UK, including several tall buildings in London, the conversion of an office block in Manchester for Brewdog, and student accommodation in Oxford.

"The projects are diverse in range and scale and demonstrate the Glasgow team’s skills and experience working on both new build and conservation and restoration of historic buildings.”