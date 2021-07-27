Eight-week project to improve water mains in Pollok

Work will start on August 5

A stretch of the southbound lane in Linthaugh Road, from the southern junction with Lochar Crescent towards the roundabout at the junction with Corkerhill Road, will be closed in sections from August 5 to September 28.

Local diversions for southbound lane users will be in operation and signposted, but local access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

A spokesperson said: "The road closure will enable us to carry out pipe installation work as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes to connect

the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire.

"This will increase resilience and protect supplies for about one million customers.”