East Renfrewshire Business Awards 2020 are back and open for entry

The race is on to win one of the prestigious category titles of the 2020 East Renfrewshire Business Awards.

The application process is now open and businesses are urged to apply to promote their companies and celebrate their achievements.

This year, the judges are looking forward to finding more inspiring examples in East Renfrewshire’s vibrant business community that illustrate the wealth of talent and enterprise in the region.

Laura Molloy, President of East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce said “As we enter a new decade, our community of entrepreneurs have the wind in their sails and are focused on striving for excellence and the new opportunities that emerge. The annual East Renfrewshire Business Awards is a fantastic chance for them to showcase what is achievable in uncertain times by businesses who have the drive and ambition to succeed. The unique mix of companies operating in the area, their partnerships and supporters, always combine to make this an exceptional event. I would urge businesses to submit an application and promote what they have achieved.”

The awards are open to businesses of all sizes, in all sectors based in East Renfrewshire and are free to enter. The range of awards has been designed to be fully accessible to all businesses. Companies can enter up to three of the eight categories. Why not apply and tell us what’s great about your business?

Cllr Tony Buchanan, Leader of East Renfrewshire Council said: “East Renfrewshire Council is delighted to sponsor this event. The Council and Business Gateway are fully committed to supporting our local businesses grow and prosper, whether they be just starting out or are already established in the area. Our businesses play a vital role in helping our local economy prosper.

“This event provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate the success of our local business community as well as recognising the good work of our partners.”

The award categories for the 2020 Awards are:

· Best Home Based Business Award – sponsored by East Renfrewshire Council and Business Gateway East Renfrewshire

· Developing East Renfrewshire’s Young Workforce Award

· Family Business Award – sponsored by Mactaggart & Mickel

· Excellence in Customer Service Award – sponsored by Taylor Wimpey West Scotland

· Most Promising New Business Award

· Community Impact Award – sponsored by CALA Homes West

· Best New Product or Service Award

· East Renfrewshire’s Best Business – sponsored by George Leslie Limited

Businesses have until 5pm on Wednesday, March 18 to submit their completed application forms.

Winners will be announced at the glittering black tie awards dinner hosted by Karen Dunbar at the newly refurbished Dalmeny Park Hotel in Barrhead on Friday, June 12.

For more details, click here