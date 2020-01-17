Complementary medicine veterinary practice to open in Govanhill

Identical-twin Glaswegian Veterinary surgeons have open Scotland’s first complementary medicine vet practice in the heart of Glasgow’s south side.

Reagan and Jordan Carnwath (both 29) have spent the last four months renovating the old RBS bank on Allison Street in Govnahill to realise their dream of running a complementary medicine veterinary practice.

This undertaking will be the first referral only practice of its kind in Scotland.

The new veterinary practice, named Herbal Vet Scotland, is now receiving clients with the official opening day on January 25 from 3- 7 pm.

The public and local community are invited to this open event. Refreshments will be provided whilst the sisters give presentations on the benefits of the treatments they provide.

Growing up in Cambuslang, Reagan and Jordan have always had a strong connection to Glasgow and particularly its Southside and so are thrilled to have to the opportunity to set their business up there. They have witnessed significant changes in the Southside throughout their lives and recognize that its vital for the Govanhill community to feel welcomed and supported by any new business in the area. With this in mind Herbal Vet Scotland is committed to working with the local neighbourhood and aim to alleviate any concerns members of this community may have.

The sisters aspire to make their treatment accessible to any animal that needs help and have even vowed to give a free alternative medicine consultation to members of the homeless community in Govanhill that have dogs in need.

After completing their Veterinary Medicine degree at Glasgow University the twins developed an interest in herbal medicine, acupuncture and raw feeding. Working out of other veterinary practices over the past 4 years they have honed their craft and client base and now feel confident in the success of this new venture.

These types of treatments, although not yet common in Scotland, are of increasing interest around the world. Particularly in the USA, Canada and Germany. People are using more natural approaches when it comes to their own health care and want the same for their four legged friends. The sisters believe that the foundation to good health is a species appropriate diet and will be selling raw dog food from the premises.

Herbal Vet Scotland is a referral practice. This means that all patients must be registered with a regular vet. The sisters insist that it is vital to work alongside regular vets as some conditions still need conventional drugs or surgery.

The opening of this new practice is not just a new exciting new chapter for the twins but also for Govanhill, Scotland and the wider UK veterinary profession.

