Clarkston care company achieves 100% employee engagement

Tasnim Rehman, owner of Home Instead Glasgow South

A confidential survey conducted by independent research company WorkBuzz saw Home Instead Glasgow South achieve a 100 per cent employee engagement score.

The company which cares for older people across the area so that they can continue to live in their own homes, has been awarded the national ‘Changing the face of caregiving’ award.

This accolade credited them for their high scores and for reinforcing that the care sector is a positive and worthwhile industry to work in.

In the survey, 100 per cent of caregivers said that they felt motivated to go the extra mile, while the same number felt confident meeting clients’ needs. Ninety-eight per cent of caregivers said that they are well-matched to clients and they same number said see themselves working for Home Instead in 12 months’ time.

In addition 96 per cent of clients say that they would recommend Home Instead’s service, and despite a challenging year 98 per cent of clients also said that the right steps are being taken to see them through the pandemic

Andrea Dickinson, a caregiver at Home Instead Glasgow South, said: “Being a caregiver is such a rewarding role. I would recommend anyone to consider joining myself and thousands of others who make a difference to elderly people who need help.

“Home Instead does so much to support caregivers like me. There’s never any doubt that I’m working for a company that treats employees well, and it puts me in a great place to deliver great care for clients.”

Tasnim Rehman, owner of Home Instead Glasgow South, added: “It’s just as important to us to maintain the wellbeing of our caregivers as it is our clients; the two go hand in hand.

"We’re delighted to receive an award for our outstanding employee engagement, and I want to thank the whole team for their efforts, and for particularly doing themselves proud throughout the challenges of the pandemic.”

Home Instead provides tailored support, including live-in care, companionship care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.