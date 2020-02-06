Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland opens new boutique store in Newton Mearns

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland has opened a three floor, boutique store on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns.

Ruth Slater, who’s incredible artwork appears on the charity’s popular greetings cards, cut the ribbon and officially opened the shop last month.

The charity is known for its quirky boutiques stocked with high-quality women’s, men’s, children’s clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac.

The stunning boutique has 3 floors; men’s clothing upstairs, women’s clothing ground floor and kids and bric-a-brac on the ground floor.

Shop volunteers are vital in helping run the store and a volunteer recruitmentday will take place on Friday, February 14.

Lorna Chalmers, shop manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new boutique store in Newton Mearns. We have received great support from the local community already with lots of interest in the new shop.”

“Our shops have a vital part to play in raising funds to help make a real difference to the people we help every day throughout Scotland and their quality of life. With your help, we can make sure there is no life half lived for anyone affected by chest, heart or stroke conditions.

“Our volunteers are vital in helping us run our shops and we would love to recruit more volunteers and welcome them into the team. If you’re interested it would be great to see you at our recruitment day!

We’re always looking for stock to fill our shelves so if you’re having a clear out please keep us in mind!”

You can find the shop at 102 Ayr Road, Newton Mearns.