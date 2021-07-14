Brothers-in-arms thriving at home care company

Gary and Derek McCallum

Derek joined Home Instead at the end of April, having previously worked for Royal Mail and Scottish Power, he wasn’t sure if a role at Home Instead would be a natural progression in his career.

But he soon learned his kind and compassionate nature counted for more than previous care experience, and loves every minute of caring for elderly people in the community.

Gary saw how much Derek enjoys his role and soon followed in his brother’s footsteps, joining at the end of May, having previously had a successful career at HSBC as an investment banker.

The pair’s passion and love for caregiving came from a personal experience, having seen a close family member receive care that lacked proper interaction.

Derek said: “I can see the difference I’m making in my clients’ life, health and wellbeing. His memory is so much better and remembers my name, which he wasn’t able to do before.

“He trusts me and tells me he is looking forward to me coming back tomorrow. I think I get as much from being a caregiver as my client gets from it - if not more.”

Gary added: “Caregiving is by far the most satisfying role I have ever done. I love seeing the smiles on my clients’ faces and to see first-hand that I am making a difference.