Barrhead’s Kelburn Bar in the running for Best Bar None Scotland national award

Kelburn Bar in Barrhead has made the finals of Best Bar None Scotland 2020 National Awards.

The bar has been shortlisted in the Heart of the Community category alongside venues from Fort William, Scottish Borders, Edinburgh and Lanarkshire.

Best Bar None Scotland’s National Awards celebrate the very best licensed venues in Scotland, in terms of safety and best practice.

Its aim is to reward venues which work hard to reduce crime and raise standards, ensuring everyone can enjoy a safe night out.

Eleven awards will be given out on the night, including for Best Pub/Bar, Heart of the Community and Best Newcomer.

There will also be a Platinum Award given to a venue which has shown continued excellence and commitment to Best Bar None, and of course the overall winner will be announced.

Best Bar None Scotland’s National Coordinator, Robert Hogg, said: “The standard of applicants for the National Awards has been extremely high this year. Venues throughout Scotland have been working very hard to improve standards and this really shines through in the applications we have received.

“I’d like to congratulate all the venues which have been shortlisted.

“The Nationals is always a great night, where license venues from across the country come together to champion safety and best practice... and also enjoy a good (and safe) night out.”

The Awards take place on March 19 at Dunblane Hydro.